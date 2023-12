Why Medtronic Stock Topped the Market on Thursday

Prominent medical-device maker Medtronic (NYSE: MDT) was a hit on the stock exchange Thursday. The company's share price rose by nearly 2% following regulatory approval of an important new product. The stock's trajectory was higher than that of the S&P 500 index, which closed the day 0.3% higher.After market close on Wednesday, Medtronic announced -- no doubt happily -- that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the product. This is the PulseSelect Pulsed Field Ablation (PFA) System for the treatment of paroxysmal and persistent atrial fibrillation (AF) -- i.e., irregular heart rhythm (also known as arrhythmia). The condition often leads to stroke or heart failure. This approval is historic on our shores as it marks the first time a PFA device has been given the green light by the FDA. The technology uses electric pulses to induce scarring on the heart's interior, which helps to interrupt the electrical signals that produce arrhythmias. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel