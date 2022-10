Why Melco Resorts Stock Surged 25% Higher This Week

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The continued recovery of an important market is a possibility that has excited Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ: MLCO) investors over the past few days -- so much so that, amid the general stock market gloom, Melco shares glowed like a bright neon sign. They rose by 25% across the week, according to data compiled by S&P Global Market Intelligence.In particular, those Melco shareholders are happy that tourists from mainland China might be returning to Macao in large numbers in the very near future. On Monday, Macao's chief executive Ho lat-Seng said that the enclave -- Asia's gambling mecca -- and Chinese government authorities have agreed to resume the issuance of visas for package tours coming from the mainland. That caught many Macao casino-watchers off guard, as the general expectation was for such a resumption to occur sometime next year at best. Package tours from the extremely populous mainland were, at least in the pre-pandemic times, a crucial source of revenue for the enclave's foundational casino industry.Continue reading