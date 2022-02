Why MercadoLibre, Sea Limited, and The Trade Desk Surged This Week

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of top growth names MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI), Sea Limited (NYSE: SE), and The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD) were up strongly this week. All three were up double digits at one point but finished Thursday up 8%, 6.1%, and 12.2%, respectively, for the week.There wasn't any material news from any of these companies this week. It's likely that each growth stock surged due to easing fears over inflation and higher rates -- or at least the recognition by some that the valuation effects of higher rates had been priced in.While January inflation numbers just came in higher than expected, a lot of inflation and interest-rate fears had already been rapidly priced in during November's and January's tech sell-offs. So this week's price action in high-growth stocks was likely a relief rally.Continue reading