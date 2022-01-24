|
24.01.2022 20:04:56
Why MercadoLibre, Shopify, and Sea Limited Stocks Crashed
In case you hadn't noticed yet, the stock market kind of curled up in a ball and died today. As of 12:40 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average is down a disheartening 3.2%, and the Nasdaq is down 4.6%.But don't panic, this happens from time to time, and from one perspective, all it really means is that stocks are going on sale.Of particular interest to growth investors today is the fact that some of the fastest growing e-commerce stocks in the world are going on sale, with shares of MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI) down 8.6%, Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) falling 10%, and Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) leading the pack lower with a 12.3% loss.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!