Why MercadoLibre, Shopify, and Sea Limited Stocks Crashed

In case you hadn't noticed yet, the stock market kind of curled up in a ball and died today. As of 12:40 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average is down a disheartening 3.2%, and the Nasdaq is down 4.6%.But don't panic, this happens from time to time, and from one perspective, all it really means is that stocks are going on sale.Of particular interest to growth investors today is the fact that some of the fastest growing e-commerce stocks in the world are going on sale, with shares of MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI) down 8.6%, Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) falling 10%, and Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) leading the pack lower with a 12.3% loss.