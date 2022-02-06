|
06.02.2022 14:10:00
Why MercadoLibre, Twilio, and UiPath Fell Hard in January
Shares of Latin American e-commerce platform MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI), communications software platform Twilio (NYSE: TWLO), and automation software company UiPath (NYSE: PATH) fell hard in January, losing 16%, 21.7%, and 15.3% of their respective market values last month.There weren't any major financial releases from any of these three companies in January. In all likelihood, the decline in these stocks had completely to do with fears over higher interest rates. If rates move higher than expected, growth stocks would be worth less because of the higher discounting of future earnings. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
