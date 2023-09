Why MercadoLibre Gained 11% in August

Shares of MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI) gained 11% in August, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. It posted another excellent quarter with continued high growth.MercadoLibre is a Latin American e-commerce and fintech giant that seems unstoppable. After several consecutive quarters of triple-digit revenue growth early in the pandemic, it has kept up high double-digit growth in the aftermath.Revenue increased 57% year over year in the second quarter to $3.4 billion. Gross merchandise volume increased 47% over last year to $10.5 billion, an acceleration from previous quarters. Operating income more than doubled to $588 million, with a margin of 16.3%, and net income more than doubled from $123 million to $262 million.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel