22.02.2022 23:07:00
Why MercadoLibre Stock Fell Today
Shares of MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI) were sliding today along with most high-growth tech stocks, even though there was no specific news on the Latin American e-commerce company. Instead, broader fears among investors amid tensions between Russia and Ukraine led to the stock falling again. One analyst also lowered his price target on MercadoLibre.The stock closed down 5.2%, but recouped much of those losses in the after-hours session after its fourth-quarter earnings report came out.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
