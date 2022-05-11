|
11.05.2022 18:42:11
Why MercadoLibre Stock Just Sold Off
Latin American e-commerce star MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI) had a fantastic first quarter of 2022, reporting 67% revenue growth powered by barnburning growth in the company's newish fintech business, where sales more than doubled year over year.On Friday that news sent MercadoLibre shares shooting as much as 8% higher, but it didn't take long for things to turn south. MercadoLibre stock plummeted on Monday, recovered only a bit on Tuesday, and at noon ET on Wednesday, MercadoLibre was down again -- falling 6.4%.The question is: Why?Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu MercadoLibre IncShsmehr Nachrichten
|
11.05.22
|Why MercadoLibre Stock Just Sold Off (MotleyFool)
|
09.05.22
|Why MercadoLibre Stock Was Down 13% Today (MotleyFool)
|
09.05.22
|Is MercadoLibre Stock a Buy Now? (MotleyFool)
|
08.05.22
|Better Buy: Amazon vs. MercadoLibre (MotleyFool)
|
07.05.22
|1 Year Later, MercadoLibre Is Two-Thirds Bigger (MotleyFool)
|
06.05.22
|Why MercadoLibre Stock Jumped on Friday (MotleyFool)
|
06.05.22
|MercadoLibre (MELI) Q1 2022 Earnings Call Transcript (MotleyFool)