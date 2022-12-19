|
19.12.2022 22:58:30
Why MercadoLibre Stock Rallied on Monday, Even as the Broader Market Slumped
Even as the market turned sharply lower on Monday, shares of MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI) charged higher, gaining as much as 6.1%. When the market closed, the stock was still up 4.8%. This came even as the S&P 500 fell 0.9% and the Nasdaq Composite slumped 1.5%.There were a couple of catalysts that helped fuel the e-commerce and fintech specialist's rise, including Argentina's soccer World Cup win and a decision by Brazil's Supreme Court that will benefit the country's poor.Brazil's Supreme Court granted a temporary injunction that allowed President-Elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva to continue welfare payments to low-income Brazilians. This was a victory for the incoming president, allowing him to deliver on a key campaign promise. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!