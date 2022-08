Why MercadoLibre Stock Rocketed Higher on Thursday

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Even as the market began the day lower on Thursday, shares of MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI) charged sharply higher, gaining as much as 21.8%. As of 10:34 a.m. ET, the stock was still up 15.9%.The catalyst that sent online retail and fintech specialist higher was its quarterly financial report, which was much better than expected.For the second quarter, MercadoLibre generated record revenue of $2.6 billion, up an impressive 57% year over year in local currencies. The results were fueled by e-commerce revenue that grew 23% and fintech revenue that surged 107%. The company also generated record operating income of $250 million, up 51%, resulting in quarterly net income of $123 million. This resulted in earnings per share (EPS) of $2.43, which soared 77%. Continue reading