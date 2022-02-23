|
23.02.2022 19:26:18
Why MercadoLibre Stock Surged on Wednesday
Shares of MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI) bucked the broader market downturn and charged sharply higher on Wednesday, surging as much as 12.2%. As of 12:28 p.m. ET today, the stock was still up 6.2%.The catalyst that sent the tech giant higher was its quarterly financial report, which illustrated robust growth that was better than expected.For the fourth quarter, MercadoLibre generated revenue of $2.1 billion, which climbed 74% year over year in local currencies. The results were driven by commerce revenue that grew 67%, while fintech revenue surged 81%. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
