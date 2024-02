Why MercadoLibre Stock Took a Dive Today

Shares of MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI) were sliding today as a narrowing gross margin and expectations of slowing growth seemed to overshadow a strong quarter. The company's reported profit was also impacted by a one-time tax liability.As a result, the stock was trading down 12.9% as of 10:31 a.m. ET.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel