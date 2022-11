Why MercadoLibre Stock Was Climbing Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI) were climbing today after the Latin American e-commerce company delivered a strong third-quarter earnings report last night and beat estimates on the bottom line.As of 2:54 p.m. ET, the stock was up 7.1%.Revenue jumped 60.6% on a currency-neutral basis to $2.69 billion, which essentially matched estimates at $2.68 billion. Continue reading