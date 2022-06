Why Mereo BioPharma Shares Are Jumping Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Benzinga"

AstraZeneca plc (NASDAQ: AZN) is rumored to be eyeing take over of Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ: MREO), according to a report in The Times.The Times' report says that "Mereo would accept $5, equating to $500 million including American depositary receipts or ADRs. Evercore and Citigroup are said to be involved as advisers."Mereo's lead drug, a TIGIT called etigilimab, is putting them in a race that disappointed after Roche ...Full story available on Benzinga.com