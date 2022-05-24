|
24.05.2022 18:23:14
Why Merger Talks Between Electronic Arts And NBCUniversal Failed: Who's A Potential Buyer?
Electronic Arts Inc. (NYSE: EA) shares traded higher by 1.5% on a down day in the market on Tuesday following unconfirmed media reports that EA has been aggressively pursuing a sale of the company.What Happened? On Friday, news outlet Puck reported that Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA) CEO Brian Roberts approached EA CEO Andrew Wilson with a proposal to merge Comcast's NBCUniversal subsidiary with EA. The deal reportedly fell apart over a disagreement on price, but Comcast was reportedly not the first company to hold discussions with EA on a buyout.EA also reportedly held unconfirmed talks with Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS), Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Apple, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL).Related Link: If You Invested $1,000 In GameStop Stock At Its COVID-19 Pandemic Low, Here's How Much You'd Have Now The idea of ...Full story available on Benzinga.com
