|
22.02.2022 18:54:37
Why Meritor Stock Is Soaring Today
Truck engine maker Cummins (NYSE: CMI) is making a big bet on the electrification of the transportation sector, on Monday announcing plans to acquire Meritor (NYSE: MTOR) for $3.7 billion in cash and assumed debt. That's a significant premium over Meritor's Friday close, and the target is up more than 45% as a result.Image source: Getty Images.Meritor is a maker of drivetrain, braking, and powertrain components for the commercial vehicle and industrial markets, a business that complements Cummins' core diesel engine operations well. But as importantly, Meritor is also a supplier of components for electric and hybrid drivetrains, an area that Cummins is trying to expand into.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!