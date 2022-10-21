|
21.10.2022 00:45:00
Why Meta Platforms and Pinterest Stocks Slipped Today
Thursday was hardly a banner day to be invested in social media companies. Some of the top stocks in the sector, including bellwether Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) and hobbyist site Pinterest (NYSE: PINS), suffered declines on the day. This was largely due to the fallout from an awful quarter reported by one of their more high-profile peers.Their stumbling social media colleague is Snap (NYSE: SNAP), which reported its third-quarter results after market hours on Wednesday -- and probably wished it hadn't. While its headline numbers weren't bad on paper, concerns about top-line growth weighed heavily on investors.Snap's revenue inched up by 6% on a year-over-year basis (to $1.13 billion). However, that was the weakest figure in its over five-year history as a publicly traded company. Meanwhile, non-GAAP (adjusted) net profit fell by more than half, to $132 million ($0.08 per share) from the year-ago $268 million.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!