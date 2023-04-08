|
Why Meta Platforms Climbed 21.2% in March
Shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) climbed 21.2% in March, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The surge in the social media company's shares brings their total year-to-date gain to close to 70%.Image source: Getty Images.Investors are feeling optimistic over Meta Platforms' recent announcement of further layoffs. This round of job cuts -- the second in just four months -- involves another 10,000 workers and will take place over several months, though CEO Mark Zuckerberg has emphasized that some of the cuts could take place up until the end of this year.Continue reading
