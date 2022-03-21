|
21.03.2022 23:30:00
Why Meta Platforms Investors Were Nervous on Monday
Shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: FB) were lower on Monday, slipping by as much as 4.1%. At the end of the trading day, the stock was still down 2.3%.The broader market trend was decidedly lower today, which no doubt contributed to the stock's decline, but two pieces of news stood out. Reports suggest that the Meta Platforms' stock performance has employees looking for greener pastures, and a metaverse exchange traded fund (ETF) is shorting the company.A report in the New York Post on Sunday suggested that Meta Platforms stock price, which has fallen more than 40% from its recent highs, is weighing on employee morale and could lead to high turnover. The stock, which topped out at over $384 per share in early September, ended the day Monday at roughly $211.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
