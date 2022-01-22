|
22.01.2022 14:15:00
Why Meta Platforms Is a Top Video Game Stock
Facebook recently changed its name to Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: FB). And most investors are probably familiar with how this company generates most of its revenue through advertising. But investors may not realize how big Meta Platforms is in the video game industry.In this video from Motley Fool Backstage Pass, recorded on Jan. 10, Fool contributor Jose Najarro explains to fellow contributor Jon Quast about all the ways Meta Platforms does business in the gaming industry. Specifically, this company is turning into one of the top destinations for live-streaming video game content.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!