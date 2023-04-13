Why Meta Platforms Needs to Ditch the Metaverse

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) has been spending billions investing in the metaverse. It even changed its name a few years ago to reflect its commitment to next-gen virtual reality. It's not only a costly venture, but it's also a time-consuming one, and there's a big risk that it won't play out as CEO Mark Zuckerberg hopes it might. The company is better off abandoning the metaverse, and investors should hold off on buying the stock until that happens, as even teens aren't that excited by it.Virtual reality may appear to be the hip new thing for young people to be interested in and represent a big growth opportunity, but demand doesn't appear to be there, at least not yet. According to a recent survey from Piper Sandler, just 4% of teens who own a headset use it daily. And only 7% even plan on buying a headset at all.Meta Platforms reduced the price of its virtual reality headsets recently, but at $429.99 for its lower-end Quest 2 headset, it's still a hefty price. Unless someone is intent on spending a lot of time in the metaverse (e.g., on a daily basis), it might be difficult to justify that big of a purchase. And that's a big problem with the metaverse -- while you might not need a virtual reality headset in all cases, it's definitely a big part of the metaverse experience. So if people aren't interested in buying headsets, they likely aren't going to have serious interest in the metaverse. Continue reading