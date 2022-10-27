|
27.10.2022 22:14:15
Why Meta Platforms' Pain Was Arista Networks' Gain on Thursday
Shares of Arista Networks (NYSE: ANET) popped by 9.3% on Thursday even though it didn't report any news. Rather, the news driving the bump came from Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META).Meta Platforms closed the session down by 24.6%, trading at lows not seen since 2016. And that plunge occurred because the company just dropped a bomb on investors: Its expenses will go up dramatically as it continues to invest in its metaverse ambitions.However, in a conference call with investors, Meta Platforms' management broke out some specific numbers regarding those capital expenditure plans. From now through the end of 2023, the company plans to spend $34 billion to $39 billion, specifically investing in data centers, network infrastructure, and servers. And those areas are Arista Networks' core competencies.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!