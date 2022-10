Why Meta Platforms' Pain Was Arista Networks' Gain on Thursday

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Arista Networks (NYSE: ANET) popped by 9.3% on Thursday even though it didn't report any news. Rather, the news driving the bump came from Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META).Meta Platforms closed the session down by 24.6%, trading at lows not seen since 2016. And that plunge occurred because the company just dropped a bomb on investors: Its expenses will go up dramatically as it continues to invest in its metaverse ambitions.However, in a conference call with investors, Meta Platforms' management broke out some specific numbers regarding those capital expenditure plans. From now through the end of 2023, the company plans to spend $34 billion to $39 billion, specifically investing in data centers, network infrastructure, and servers. And those areas are Arista Networks' core competencies.Continue reading