Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
28.06.2022 22:24:02

Why Meta Platforms Plunged Today

Shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) fell 5.2% today, even greater than the broader Nasdaq Composite, which was down near 3%.It appears as though every day brings another negative headline for Meta. Today, there were two. First, The Conference Board's consumer confidence reading came in worse than expected, which doesn't bode well for Meta's ad revenue. Second, a Wall Street Journal article today highlighted a bill making its way through the California State Senate, which would potentially open Meta and other social media platforms to lawsuits over teen addiction.On Tuesday, The Conference Board, a nonprofit business research group organization, showed consumer confidence dropping to the lowest reading since 2013, with a reading of 98.7, down from 103.2 in May and below expectations of 100. That worse-than-expected reading hit virtually all stocks that are sensitive to consumer spending. Although Meta doesn't sell a lot of discretionary items, with the exception of its virtual reality headsets, it does get 99% of its revenue from advertising. So, lower consumer spending could lead advertisers to pull back on ad spending, which would affect Meta.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Meta Platforms (ex Facebook)mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Meta Platforms (ex Facebook)mehr Analysen

24.06.22 Meta Platforms Outperform RBC Capital Markets
10.06.22 Meta Platforms Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
12.05.22 Meta Platforms Hold HSBC
28.04.22 Meta Platforms Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
28.04.22 Meta Platforms Buy UBS AG

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Meta Platforms (ex Facebook) 153,22 -1,17% Meta Platforms (ex Facebook)

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Inflations- und Rezessionssorgen verunsichern: Asiatische Börsen mit Verlusten
Die asiatischen Börsen folgen heute der negativen Tendenz der US-Märkte und verlieren an Boden.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen