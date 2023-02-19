|
19.02.2023 15:30:00
Why Meta Platforms' Profits Could Surge This Year
Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) is out of the doghouse. After losing close to $750 billion in market value last year, the stock has surged in 2023, jumping on its fourth-quarter earnings report after the company beat revenue and earnings estimates (adjusted for restructuring charges).The company slashed guidance for total expenses from $94 billion-$100 billion to $89 billion-$95 billion, and its capital expenditures forecast from $34 billion-$37 billion to $30 billion-$33 billion. That newfound control over its expenses comes after it laid off 11,000 employees, reduced its office footprint, and implemented new, more cost-efficient data center architecture. While the company deserves credit for its cost-cutting efforts, there are other changes it's making that could drive a boom in profits in 2023. Let's take a closer look.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!