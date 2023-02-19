Why Meta Platforms' Profits Could Surge This Year

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) is out of the doghouse. After losing close to $750 billion in market value last year, the stock has surged in 2023, jumping on its fourth-quarter earnings report after the company beat revenue and earnings estimates (adjusted for restructuring charges).The company slashed guidance for total expenses from $94 billion-$100 billion to $89 billion-$95 billion, and its capital expenditures forecast from $34 billion-$37 billion to $30 billion-$33 billion. That newfound control over its expenses comes after it laid off 11,000 employees, reduced its office footprint, and implemented new, more cost-efficient data center architecture. While the company deserves credit for its cost-cutting efforts, there are other changes it's making that could drive a boom in profits in 2023.