20.01.2022 20:22:04
Why Meta Platforms Stock Climbed Higher on Thursday
Shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: FB) jumped by as much as 2.6% on Thursday. As of 2:12 p.m. ET, the stock was still up by 1.2%.The social media giant rode the broader market's move higher, but it likely also got a boost from news that a limited test of its "Subscriptions" feature was coming to its Instagram platform.In a blog post that dropped late Wednesday, Meta Platforms announced that it was bringing Subscriptions to Instagram:Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
