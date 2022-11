Why Meta Platforms Stock Crashed (Again) Monday Morning

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) tumbled again on Monday, falling as much as 6.7%. By 1:54 p.m. ET the stock was still down 6.4%The social media titan continues to suffer the consequences of its troubling third-quarter financial results, while an outage on its Instagram platform compounded matters today.After years of giving Meta Platforms carte blanche, some investors appear to be losing confidence in the company's direction. Last week, Meta announced its second successive quarter of year-over-year revenue declines -- something that had never happened in the company's history prior to last quarter. While revenue fell just 4%, it resulted in a 49% decline in earnings per share. Continue reading