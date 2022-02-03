|
03.02.2022 18:13:41
Why Meta Platforms Stock Cratered on Thursday
Shares of Facebook parent company Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: FB) were absolutely slammed on Thursday, losing about one-fourth of their value. The stock fell as much as 26.6% but is down about 25% as of 11 a.m. ET.The stock's pullback is directly related to Meta Platforms' fourth-quarter update, which featured slowing revenue growth and an earnings miss, as well as a first-quarter outlook that was far below what the Street was hoping for.A chart showing a stock price decreasing.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!