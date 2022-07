Why Meta Platforms Stock Crushed the Market Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

A very bullish note from an analyst at a prominent bank was the spark that lit Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) on fire Tuesday. More than just a simple price target increase or even a recommendation upgrade, the note shone a very glowing light on the social media giant's business. As a result, the shares zoomed more than 5% higher, on a day when the S&P 500 index closed more or less flat in trading.That analyst was Justin Post of one of the "big four" U.S. lenders, Bank of America. In a new research note, Post not only reiterated his buy recommendation (at a price of $233 per share) on Meta, he's tagging it as a top "recession stock" among internet titles.The prognosticator feels that Meta has several fundamental strengths that will help it weather the economic shock many fear is about to befall us.Continue reading