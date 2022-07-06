|
06.07.2022 00:15:02
Why Meta Platforms Stock Crushed the Market Today
A very bullish note from an analyst at a prominent bank was the spark that lit Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) on fire Tuesday. More than just a simple price target increase or even a recommendation upgrade, the note shone a very glowing light on the social media giant's business. As a result, the shares zoomed more than 5% higher, on a day when the S&P 500 index closed more or less flat in trading.That analyst was Justin Post of one of the "big four" U.S. lenders, Bank of America. In a new research note, Post not only reiterated his buy recommendation (at a price of $233 per share) on Meta, he's tagging it as a top "recession stock" among internet titles.The prognosticator feels that Meta has several fundamental strengths that will help it weather the economic shock many fear is about to befall us.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Meta Platforms (ex Facebook)mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Meta Platforms (ex Facebook)mehr Analysen
|29.06.22
|Meta Platforms Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|24.06.22
|Meta Platforms Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|10.06.22
|Meta Platforms Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|12.05.22
|Meta Platforms Hold
|HSBC
|28.04.22
|Meta Platforms Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|29.06.22
|Meta Platforms Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|24.06.22
|Meta Platforms Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|10.06.22
|Meta Platforms Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|12.05.22
|Meta Platforms Hold
|HSBC
|28.04.22
|Meta Platforms Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|24.06.22
|Meta Platforms Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|10.06.22
|Meta Platforms Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|28.04.22
|Meta Platforms Buy
|UBS AG
|28.04.22
|Meta Platforms Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|21.04.22
|Meta Platforms Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|12.05.22
|Meta Platforms Hold
|HSBC
|29.06.22
|Meta Platforms Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|28.04.22
|Meta Platforms Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.02.22
|Meta Platforms Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Meta Platforms (ex Facebook)
|163,00
|0,90%