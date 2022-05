Why Meta Platforms Stock Dipped on Monday

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: FB) took a hit on Monday, declining as much as 3.7%. But as of 1:30 p.m. ET, the stock was down 2.1%. The stock's decline worsens a sharp year-to-date decline as investors worry about the social media company's ability to return to strong revenue growth rates.While this theme could be behind some of the stock's pullback on Monday, it was likely mainly driven by bearishness in the overall market.Highlighting what a brutal year it's been for the parent company of Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, shares have cratered more than 40% year to date as of this writing. However, the stock is notably up from levels in April, before the company impressed investors with better-than-expected earnings per share. Continue reading