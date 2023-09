Why Meta Platforms Stock Dropped and Then Recovered Today

It was a big day for Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) as the tech giant unveiled its new Meta Quest 3, launched new smart glasses with Ray-Ban, and announced updates to its AI products.Investors seemed to initially balk at the news, sending the stock down by as much as 4.1% shortly after CEO Mark Zuckerberg gave his keynote address, but it rebounded nearly as quickly as some investors sensed a buying opportunity in the sell-off.After whipsawing in the afternoon, Meta stock closed today's session down 0.4%.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel