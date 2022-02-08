|
08.02.2022 01:43:05
Why Meta Platforms Stock Dropped Today
Shares of Facebook parent Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: FB) fell 5.1% on Monday amid a clash with European regulators. The European Union's data watchdogs want to better protect its citizens' personal information. To do so, they may require stricter controls on how the data is transferred to the U.S.That could be a problem for Meta, which relies on that data to power its digital advertising operations -- so much so that the social media giant threatened to shut down its massively popular Facebook and Instagram sites in Europe if the issue isn't resolved.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
