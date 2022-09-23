|
23.09.2022 19:39:57
Why Meta Platforms Stock Fell Early on Friday
Shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) slipped on Friday, falling as much as 2.5%. As of 1:05 p.m. ET, the stock was still down 2%.The market downdraft no doubt helped aid the stock's decline, but one specific catalyst that sent the social media titan lower was word that it was on the receiving end of yet another privacy-related lawsuit.Facebook and Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) have been in a long-running spat involving the iPhone maker's iOS privacy update last year that forced users to actively consent to being tracked across apps and websites. A new lawsuit, filed by Facebook and Instagram users, alleges Meta continued to track them -- even after they opted out, according to a report by Bloomberg. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
