20.04.2022 17:17:05
Why Meta Platforms Stock Fell Lower Today
The share price of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: FB) was sinking lower today, seemingly on no company-specific news. Instead, investors may be digesting several notes published by analysts yesterday and reacting to the Nasdaq Composite's broader drop today. The tech stock was down by 5.6% at 10:37 a.m. ET. Several analysts issued investor reports on Meta yesterday, with mixed opinions. While some of the analysts had positive things to say about the company, one analyst lowered his firm's price target for Meta's stock. Continue reading
