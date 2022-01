Why Meta Platforms Stock Fell Sharply on Tuesday

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: FB), the parent company of Facebook, tumbled on Tuesday, declining as much as 4.1%. As of 11:30 a.m. ET, the stock was down 3.9%.The stock's decline was likely primarily driven by a rough day in the overall market on Tuesday -- especially for tech stocks like Meta Platforms. But an analyst's move to slightly reduce his 12-month price target for the stock may also be weighing on shares.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading