01.11.2022 20:25:01

Why Meta Platforms Stock (Finally) Gained Ground Tuesday Morning

Shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) finally reversed their ongoing slump Tuesday morning, climbing as much as 4.6%. By 2:22 p.m. ET the stock was still up 3.8%.The social media titan finally got some (potentially) good news, as government regulators consider banning one of company's strongest competitors.A commissioner with the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), Brendan Carr, said in an interview with Axios that the Committee on Foreign Investment in the U.S. (CFIUS) should ban short-form video platform TikTok. The company is currently in talks with CFIUS, which is charged with governing foreign companies operating in the U.S. and conducting national security reviews. The regulatory body has been working to determine if TikTok should be spun off from its Chinese parent, ByteDance, in order to continue operating within the U.S. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Meta Platforms (ex Facebook)mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Meta Platforms (ex Facebook)mehr Analysen

27.10.22 Meta Platforms Outperform Credit Suisse Group
27.10.22 Meta Platforms Buy Deutsche Bank AG
27.10.22 Meta Platforms Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
25.10.22 Meta Platforms Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
27.09.22 Meta Platforms Outperform RBC Capital Markets

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Meta Platforms (ex Facebook) 92,65 0,55% Meta Platforms (ex Facebook)

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nach Fed-Zinsentscheid: ATX und DAX tiefer - Asiens Börsen schließen im Minus
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Handel notieren am Donnerstag im Minus. Die Aktienmärkte in Fernost verloren am Donnerstag deutlich. Die Tokioter Börse blieb wegen eines Feiertags geschlossen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen