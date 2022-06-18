Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
|
18.06.2022 00:26:53
Why Meta Platforms Stock Flew Higher on Friday
You can't keep a good stock down, and judging by its performance Friday Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) is considered a good stock by the investing world. Shares of the social media bellwether inched up by nearly 2% that day, despite a bearish new note from an analyst and a potentially challenging development on the regulatory front.With the S&P 500 index rising incrementally on Friday after being absolutely hammered in previous sessions, a trickle of optimism returned to the exchanges. Investors were less shy to snap up shares of sector leaders, and Meta is the meta-stock of the social media world.A potentially higher rise might have been curbed by negative developments. That morning, Bank of America analyst Justin Post trimmed his price targets on several top tech sector names, including Meta, on fears of potentially slowing macroeconomic growth affecting ad spending.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Meta Platforms (ex Facebook)mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Meta Platforms (ex Facebook)mehr Analysen
|10.06.22
|Meta Platforms Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|12.05.22
|Meta Platforms Hold
|HSBC
|28.04.22
|Meta Platforms Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|28.04.22
|Meta Platforms Buy
|UBS AG
|28.04.22
|Meta Platforms Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|10.06.22
|Meta Platforms Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|12.05.22
|Meta Platforms Hold
|HSBC
|28.04.22
|Meta Platforms Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|28.04.22
|Meta Platforms Buy
|UBS AG
|28.04.22
|Meta Platforms Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|10.06.22
|Meta Platforms Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|28.04.22
|Meta Platforms Buy
|UBS AG
|28.04.22
|Meta Platforms Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|21.04.22
|Meta Platforms Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|19.04.22
|Meta Platforms Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|12.05.22
|Meta Platforms Hold
|HSBC
|28.04.22
|Meta Platforms Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.02.22
|Meta Platforms Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Meta Platforms (ex Facebook)
|156,96
|2,71%
|On
|17,00
|-0,76%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerDeutliche Volatilität am großen Verfallstag: ATX geht stabil ins Wochenende -- DAX zieht schlussendlich an -- US-Börsen beenden Handel uneins -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit uneinheitlicher Tendenz
Der heimische Markt konnte seine zwischenzeitlichen Gewinne letztlich nicht verteidigen. Der deutsche Leitindex beendete den Freitagshandel im Plus. Die US-Börsen fanden keine gemeinsame Richtung. Die asiatischen Börsen zeigten sich auch am Freitag uneins.