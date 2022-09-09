|
09.09.2022 23:45:41
Why Meta Platforms Stock Flew Higher on Friday
Shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) vaulted into the weekend on a high note. The Facebook and Instagram owner's share price zoomed more than 4% higher on Friday, as investors bid the company up on news that it had disbanded one of its teams. Thursday afternoon, The Wall Street Journal reported that Meta had dissolved the Responsible Innovation (RI) unit at the company. This was the team that kept an eye on the ethics of its products and services, which also include messaging app WhatsApp in addition to Facebook and Instagram. Meta spokesman Eric Porterfield told the newspaper that most of the RI team, comprising around 24 individuals, would be shifted to other jobs at the social media giant. He added that Meta remains committed to the unit's objectives; resources devoted to these are better allocated to issue-specific items, according to Porterfield. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Meta Platforms (ex Facebook)mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Meta Platforms (ex Facebook)mehr Analysen
|28.07.22
|Meta Platforms Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|28.07.22
|Meta Platforms Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|28.07.22
|Meta Platforms Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|28.07.22
|Meta Platforms Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|21.07.22
|Meta Platforms Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|28.07.22
|Meta Platforms Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|28.07.22
|Meta Platforms Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|28.07.22
|Meta Platforms Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|28.07.22
|Meta Platforms Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|21.07.22
|Meta Platforms Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|28.07.22
|Meta Platforms Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|28.07.22
|Meta Platforms Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|28.07.22
|Meta Platforms Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|21.07.22
|Meta Platforms Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|19.07.22
|Meta Platforms Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|12.05.22
|Meta Platforms Hold
|HSBC
|28.07.22
|Meta Platforms Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|21.07.22
|Meta Platforms Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|29.06.22
|Meta Platforms Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|28.04.22
|Meta Platforms Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.02.22
|Meta Platforms Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Meta Platforms (ex Facebook)
|168,00
|4,08%
|On
|20,28
|2,68%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Börsen mit freundlichem Wochenausklang -- Nachwirkungen der EZB-Leitzinsentscheidung: ATX geht stärker ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt über 13.000-Punkte-Marke -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt konnten am Freitag deutliche zulegen. Die US-Börsen verbuchten Gewinne. Die Börsen in Fernost präsentierten sich vor dem Wochenende freundlich.