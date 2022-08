Why Meta Platforms Stock Flopped on Friday

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The king of social media wasn't looking so regal at the end of the trading week. Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) took a nearly 4% hit to its share price that day, on the back of a price-target cut from a prominent investment bank, plus a rival's poach of a veteran executive.That morning, Morgan Stanley analyst Brian Nowak whipped out his scissors for a dramatic cut on Meta stock. Nowak reduced his price target to $225 per share from the previous $280. That doesn't make him a Meta bear, though, as he's maintaining his overweight (i.e., buy) recommendation on the stock. The prognosticator's main concerns are the drops in engagement and a focus on Reels, which the company launched globally in February for users of Facebook and Instagram. This is a short video feature reminiscent of TikTok's highly popular, user-generated video briefs.Continue reading