|
20.04.2024 00:23:00
Why Meta Platforms Stock Flopped on Friday
One of the more useful functions of Meta Platforms's (NASDAQ: META) core Facebook site is its messaging service. So it wasn't surprising that the company's share price fell on news that its messaging will no longer be available as a stand-alone app in a top mobile marketplace in China. Meta's stock closed Friday more than 4% down in price, which was a far steeper tumble than the 0.9% drop of the S&P 500 index.Before market open, The Wall Street Journal reported that a clutch of popular messaging apps were removed from Apple's App Store that day. This included Facebook Messenger, plus Telegram and Signal. The iPhone maker said this was done by request, with rather vague "national security concerns" cited as the reason. The Journal quoted an unnamed Apple spokesperson as saying that "We are obligated to follow the laws in the countries where we operate, even when we disagree."Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Meta Platforms (ex Facebook)mehr Nachrichten
|
19.04.24
|Anleger in New York halten sich zurück: NASDAQ 100 präsentiert sich zum Start schwächer (finanzen.at)
|
18.04.24
|Schwache Performance in New York: NASDAQ 100 sackt schlussendlich ab (finanzen.at)
|
18.04.24
|NASDAQ 100 aktuell: So bewegt sich der NASDAQ 100 aktuell (finanzen.at)
|
18.04.24
|Meta-Aktie stark: Facebook-Mutterkonzern startet mit neuem KI-Modell durch (dpa-AFX)
|
18.04.24
|NASDAQ 100-Handel aktuell: So entwickelt sich der NASDAQ 100 mittags (finanzen.at)
|
18.04.24
|Meta unveils less ‘sanctimonious’ AI model as tech rivalry heats up (Financial Times)
|
18.04.24
|Schwacher Wochentag in New York: NASDAQ 100 beginnt Donnerstagshandel in der Verlustzone (finanzen.at)
|
16.04.24
|Tesla-Chef Elon Musk will neue X-Nutzer für Posts zahlen lassen (dpa-AFX)