19.10.2022 00:05:44

Why Meta Platforms Stock Flopped While the Market Rose Today

A good day for the stock market isn't necessary beneficial for social media king Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) too. This was proven on Tuesday, as the company's stock slumped by nearly 1% while the S&P 500 index happily bounced to a more than 1% gain. A regulatory defeat across the Atlantic Ocean was the key reason for the stock's decline. Tuesday morning, U.K. antitrust regulator the Competition and Markets Agency (CMA) issued a final order mandating Meta Platforms to sell Giphy. The company said it will comply with the order. Giphy is the British GIF search engine and storage site the social media giant bought in 2020 for $315 million. Shortly after that, however, the deal drew the attention of the CMA, which wasted little time bringing its case against the company. Continue reading
27.09.22 Meta Platforms Outperform RBC Capital Markets
28.07.22 Meta Platforms Outperform Credit Suisse Group
28.07.22 Meta Platforms Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
28.07.22 Meta Platforms Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
28.07.22 Meta Platforms Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Meta Platforms (ex Facebook) 136,16 0,41%

Zurückhaltung nach jüngster Erholung: ATX und DAX schließen im Minus -- Asiatische Börsen letztendlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt gaben am Mittwoch nach. Der US-Leitindex tritt zur Wochenmitte auf der Stelle. An den Börsen in Fernost wurden unterschiedliche Entwicklungen beobachtet.

