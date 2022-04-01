Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
01.04.2022 13:50:00
Why Meta Platforms Stock Is a Buy Despite Its Recent Crash
If the recent volatility in the stock market proves anything, it's that investing for the short term is a losing strategy. There's no way to accurately or consistently predict market moves over weeks or months, but history is rich with evidence that in the long run, stocks broadly rise in value. One of the greatest tech companies in a generation, Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: FB), offers a look into this phenomenon. Over the last six months, its stock price had declined by as much as 51%, mainly because of two key issues highlighted in its 2021 annual report -- though they certainly weren't significant enough to warrant such a steep move lower.Put simply, Meta's overall fundamental picture hasn't changed very much. In fact, it has a long track record of financial success, which makes the recent dip somewhat irrational. And when the market is irrational, there's only one thing to do: Buy for the long term.Continue reading
25.03.22
Meta Platforms Buy
UBS AG
04.02.22
Meta Platforms Outperform
Credit Suisse Group
03.02.22
Meta Platforms Buy
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
03.02.22
Meta Platforms Buy
UBS AG
03.02.22
Meta Platforms Neutral
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
