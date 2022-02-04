|
04.02.2022 16:19:37
Why Meta Platforms Stock Is Plummeting This Week
Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: FB) stock is getting hammered this week following the company's disastrous fourth-quarter earnings report. The company's share price is down by roughly 21.2% from last Friday's market close, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence.The social media giant published its quarterly results after market close on Wednesday, and performance was worse than expected almost across the board. It delivered earnings per share of $3.67 on revenue of $33.67 billion, while the average analyst estimate had called for earnings per share of $3.84 on sales of $33.4 billion. While it did post a slight top-line beat and exceeded the analysts' consensus estimate for average revenue per user, the rest of the report was filled with bad news. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
