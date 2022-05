Why Meta Platforms Stock Is Rising Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Facebook owner Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: FB) was outpacing the broad market in morning trading on Monday, with shares up 5% as of 11 a.m. ET compared to a 0.6% gain in the S&P 500. That pop erased a portion of Meta's recent decline, but the social media giant remains down significantly so far in 2022.Investors have found more reasons to buy the stock following its first-quarter earnings report, which it delivered after the closing bell Wednesday.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading