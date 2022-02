Why Meta Platforms Stock Jumped Higher on Wednesday

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Facebook parent Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: FB) are finally getting some love. Following a year-to-date beating that was worsened by the company's disappointing fourth-quarter guidance, the stock rose as much as 3.3% on Wednesday. As of 11:15 a.m. ET, the stock was up 2.6%.The tech stock is likely up due to a combination of factors, including an upbeat day for the overall market and an analyst's move to reiterate a buy rating for Meta Platforms' shares.