Why Meta Platforms Stock Jumped Nearly 27% in November

Shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) jumped 26.8% in November, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. To put it succinctly, the company made moves during the month to improve its profits, and the market appreciated this. After all, the stock plummeted over 75% from its highs because its metaverse ambitions degraded its profit margins in the first place.Facebook stock hit an all-time high in September 2021, less than two months before announcing its name change to Meta Platforms. By changing the company's name, management unveiled its priority to pursue the development of a digital, interactive world -- the metaverse.Over the past 12 months, Meta Platform's Reality Labs segment -- the metaverse division -- has generated revenue of $2.3 billion. But the loss from operations for Reality Labs is an astronomical $12.7 billion. And these hefty metaverse losses coincide perfectly with the free fall for Meta Platforms stock.Continue reading