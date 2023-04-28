|
28.04.2023 19:47:35
Why Meta Platforms Stock Jumped This Week
Week to date, shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) were up 12%, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The social media giant reported better revenue and profits than expected in the first quarter. Management also reported good progress on initiatives to improve efficiency and investments in artificial intelligence (AI).AI has become the new buzzword on Wall Street, and Meta is clearly seen as a key player in the space. Even with lower profits over the last year due to higher costs, the company still generates ample free cash flow to invest in growth initiatives. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Nachrichten zu Meta Platforms (ex Facebook)mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Meta Platforms (ex Facebook)mehr Analysen
|28.04.23
|Meta Platforms Buy
|UBS AG
|27.04.23
|Meta Platforms Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|27.04.23
|Meta Platforms Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|27.04.23
|Meta Platforms Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|27.04.23
|Meta Platforms Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Meta Platforms (ex Facebook)
|214,95
|-0,44%