Why Meta Platforms Stock Jumped This Week

Week to date, shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) were up 12%, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The social media giant reported better revenue and profits than expected in the first quarter. Management also reported good progress on initiatives to improve efficiency and investments in artificial intelligence (AI).AI has become the new buzzword on Wall Street, and Meta is clearly seen as a key player in the space. Even with lower profits over the last year due to higher costs, the company still generates ample free cash flow to invest in growth initiatives. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
