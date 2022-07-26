|
26.07.2022 20:46:00
Why Meta Platforms Stock Keeps Falling
For the third day in a row, investors kept selling off shares of social media giant Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META), the former Facebook. Through 1:45 p.m. ET Tuesday, the shares are now down a combined 12.5%, including today's 4% fall.And while Snap (NYSE: SNAP) may have sparked this sell-off last week, today, Meta's losses are largely its own doing.On Friday as you probably recall, Meta rival Snap announced a "snap" slowdown in its sales growth -- down two-thirds sequentially to just 13% -- and with no profits, either. Meta stock has been selling off in sympathy with that news ever since. And today, Meta investors got more bad news.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!