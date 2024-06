Why Meta Platforms Stock Rallied on Wednesday Morning

Shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) popped on Wednesday, gaining as much as 3.1%. As of 11:34 a.m. ET, the stock was still up 2.4%.The catalyst that sent the social media and artificial intelligence (AI) specialist higher was a vote of confidence from a Wall Street analyst.Raymond James analyst Josh Beck maintained his strong buy rating on the stock while increasing his price target to $550, up from its previous level of $525. That suggests potential upside of roughly 15% compared to the stock's closing price on Tuesday.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel