Why Meta Platforms Stock Roared Higher Thursday Morning

Shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) charged sharply higher Thursday morning, climbing as much as 15.3%. By 10:45 a.m. ET, the stock was still up 14.5%.It's been a brutal year thus far for the social media kingpin, but the company may have reached a turning point, having returned to growth.After three successive quarters of year-over-year revenue declines, Meta Platforms delivered results that suggest the worst may be in the past. For the first quarter, Meta generated revenue of $28.6 billion, up 3% year over year. The bottom line was still squeezed, as earnings per share (EPS) of $2.20 declined 19%, but profits were markedly improved sequentially.Continue reading