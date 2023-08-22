|
22.08.2023 00:42:00
Why Meta Platforms Stock Topped the Market Today
With all the tumult occurring with the now Elon Musk-owned X -- formerly known as Twitter -- Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) sensed an opportunity to offer its own micro-messaging service. A new move apparently planned by Meta could give it a fresh shot in the arm.On news of this, cautiously optimistic investors traded Meta's stock up by more than 2% on Monday. That was more than good enough to beat the S&P 500 index, which inched 0.7% higher on the day.In an exclusive report published Sunday night, citing "people familiar with Meta's plans," The Wall Street Journal said the company aims to roll out a web version of threads early this week. It did not get more specific about timing. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Meta Platforms (ex Facebook)mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Meta Platforms (ex Facebook)mehr Analysen
|18.08.23
|Meta Platforms Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|27.07.23
|Meta Platforms Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|27.07.23
|Meta Platforms Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|27.07.23
|Meta Platforms Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|19.07.23
|Meta Platforms Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|18.08.23
|Meta Platforms Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|27.07.23
|Meta Platforms Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|27.07.23
|Meta Platforms Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|27.07.23
|Meta Platforms Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|19.07.23
|Meta Platforms Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|18.08.23
|Meta Platforms Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|27.07.23
|Meta Platforms Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|27.07.23
|Meta Platforms Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|27.07.23
|Meta Platforms Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|19.07.23
|Meta Platforms Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|12.05.22
|Meta Platforms Hold
|HSBC
|02.02.23
|Meta Platforms Halten
|DZ BANK
|27.10.22
|Meta Platforms Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|28.07.22
|Meta Platforms Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|21.07.22
|Meta Platforms Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|29.06.22
|Meta Platforms Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Meta Platforms (ex Facebook)
|267,60
|0,62%