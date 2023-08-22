Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
22.08.2023 00:42:00

Why Meta Platforms Stock Topped the Market Today

With all the tumult occurring with the now Elon Musk-owned X -- formerly known as Twitter -- Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) sensed an opportunity to offer its own micro-messaging service. A new move apparently planned by Meta could give it a fresh shot in the arm.On news of this, cautiously optimistic investors traded Meta's stock up by more than 2% on Monday. That was more than good enough to beat the S&P 500 index, which inched 0.7% higher on the day.In an exclusive report published Sunday night, citing "people familiar with Meta's plans," The Wall Street Journal said the company aims to roll out a web version of threads early this week. It did not get more specific about timing. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

18.08.23 Meta Platforms Outperform RBC Capital Markets
27.07.23 Meta Platforms Outperform Credit Suisse Group
27.07.23 Meta Platforms Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
27.07.23 Meta Platforms Outperform RBC Capital Markets
19.07.23 Meta Platforms Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.

Meta Platforms (ex Facebook) 267,60 0,62% Meta Platforms (ex Facebook)

ATX & DAX stärker -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit Aufschlägen
Die heimische sowie die deutsche Börse zeigen sich im Dienstagshandel fester. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es am Dienstag aufwärts.

